IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab ropes in a range of sponsors

On board as the title sponsor is Ebixcash. While the principal sponsors for the franchise are Avon Cycles, Jio, Fena, Royal Stag, Dream 11 and Boat.

The KL Rahul-led side will also have Stylam, T10 Sports, Colgate, Coca-Cola, Kingfisher, BKT, Fancode Shop, Kotak, Spektacom Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Cricketnmore.com as their associate partners.

Satish Menon, Kings XI Punjab CEO, said, "We are heading into another great season of the IPL with enthusiasm and optimism and we are glad to have such wonderful partners and sponsors onboard to support us all the way.

"Their presence is a celebration and we just want to reciprocate to that with our performance on field."

