IPL 2020: KL Rahul and Kagiso Rabada stay at the top

With 45 matches completed in IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab skipper Rahul leads the batting chart with 567 runs from 11 innings at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 133.41.

The Karnataka opener has scored five half-centuries and a three-figure mark in the tournament so far.

He is followed by Delhi Capitals' swashbuckling opener and his one-time India partner Shikhar Dhawan who has amassed 471 runs from 11 innings, that includes two back-to-back hundreds, which no other batsman in IPL history has achieved.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is third in the batting chart with 415 runs from 11 innings.

Kohli, who leads the national team in all formats has not scored any centuries so far in the tournament , though he has reached the half-way mark three times.

IPL ORANGE CAP

South African speedster Rabada continues to top the wickets charts with 23 wickets from 11 matches at an average of 14.52.

The Delhi Capitals bowling spearhead has been very impressive in IPL 2020 where he has forged a deadly combination with compatriot Andre Nortje upfront.

IPL PURPLE CAP

Rajasthan Royals' Joffra Archer and Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah are chasing Rabada with 17 scalps each.

Archer has a better economy rate compared to Bumrah and sits second in the list.

With each teams set to play three more roun-robin matches and the play-offs and grand finale to follow, the race for orange cap and purple cap honours will heat up for sure.