IPL 2020: KL Rahul retains Orange Cap

At the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Match 31 of IPL 2020 on Thursday (October 15) night, Rahul - who made 132 not out in the previous meeting of the two franchises - finished up unbeaten on 61, in the process extending his lead at the top of the run-scoring table.

After eight matches, the Karnataka opener has notched up 448 runs in the tournament so far with one century and four half-centuries as the Orange Cap stays on his head.

Opening partner Mayank Agarwal, who weighed in with 45 against RCB is behind Rahul with 382 runs while Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis is a distant third with 302 runs.

Delhi Daredevils' South African speedster Kagiso Rabida holds on to the Purple Cap with 18 wickets from 18 games

IPL ORANGE CAP | IPL PURPLE CAP

Rahul's innings have come at a strike rate of 133.33 and he averages 74.67 in the tournament which has been a tough one for the Punjab-based franchise.

The victory against RCB was KXIP's second from eight matches, the previous one also coming against the same opponent as they remain at the bottom of IPL 2020 table.

POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES

Their next match is against champions Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Sunday (October 18).

Given the current situation, all the remaining games are more or less like must-win for KXIP to keep their hopes of qualifing for the play-offs.