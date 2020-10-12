IPL 2020: Krunal Pandya says bowlers played "perfect" role in Mumbai Indians win

Pandya with figures of 2-26 in his four overs helped Mumbai Indians restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/4 and the MI batters in response, chased down the target of 163 with relative ease thanks to Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav's knocks of 53 each.

The all-rounder, who was pick of the bowlers for the four-time champions, was full of praise for his team's bowlers, who executed their roles perfectly right from the start to the finish.

"We bowled really well as a unit, especially in the powerplay we got the early breakthrough. In the T20 format, whenever you get the early breakthrough, the pressure is more on the opposition, we did not concede too many runs in the death overs, in between, (Rahul) Chahar also really bowled well, it was a good team effort," said Krunal at the post-match press conference.

While the spinners bowled well to slow down the scoring, Pandya was happy that Mumbai Indians has three bolwers (Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson) who can clock good speeds.

"It is a blessing, we have three bowlers who can bowl at 140 consistently, for any team to have three bowlers who can bowl quick and swing the ball is really good," Pandya said.

Pandya was also thrilled that he was able to exectue his plans well.

"I am happy with the way I bowled against Delhi Capitals, my strength has been varying the pace, I was able to execute the plans overall, obviously, you have to see the strength of the batsman and their strength," he added.

While 163 looks an easy target on the outside, Krunal said the lower targets are tricky to chase when compared to high-scoring matches and credited De Kock and Yadav for their faultless effort with the bat.

"160-odd target is really tricky because when you have 180 you know you have to go hard and when you are chasing 140 odd, then you can take your time. In-between totals are really tricky, we got a good start, the way Surya and Quinny batted, they did not allow the opposition bowlers to settle."

After securing their fifth win of the campaign, Mumbai Indians went to the top of the IPL 2020 standings with 10 points from seven matches, but Pandya says they still need to work despite having a four-day break.

"We have played quality cricket in all the games, we have a four-day break and it is a much-deserved break, we will reassess as to what we have done right in the tournament so far. We have done so many things right that is why we are at the top of the table. But overall, as a team, we have done really well in all the games. We will work on things so that we are stronger in the second half of the tournament," Pandya concluded.

Mumbai Indians next return to action against Kolkata Knight Riders on October 16.

(With Agency inputs)