Humanity first, everything else second - KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia on IPL uncertainty

The IPL 2020 has been suspended till April 15 and the uncertainty surrounding this year's edition has grown everyday as the deadly Covid-19 outbreak has led to more than 16,000 deaths globally, while there have been reportedly over 400 cases and ten deaths so far in India.

With the situation not improving, the KXIP co-owner felt it wasn't the right time to talk about the IPL uncertainty when the nation is fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"...humanity first, everything else comes second. The situation has not improved so there is no point in even talking about it. If IPL doesn't happen so be it," Wadia told PTI.

The star-studded eight-team league was originally scheduled to start on March 29 in Mumbai but looks set for a cancellation given the current crisis. And Wadia termed the battle against the pandemic as 'a world war 3 situation'.

"I can't even think about the IPL at this point. It is irrelevant along with everything else. The only thing thing which is relevant is in what we are living in and it is a world war three situation where we are fighting to help so many people," Wadia said.

"The government has taken decisive steps. We often criticise the government but for the proactive steps they have taken we should applaud them. A country as big as India has suspended all flights. That is a very massive and positive step," he added.