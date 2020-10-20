IPL 2020: KXIP vs DC, Match 38: Dhawan, Gayle, Rahul and Shaw chase these milestones

KXIP come into the match fresh off a double Super Over victory over Mumbai Indians. They now go up against DC, a side against whom they earlier were involved in a Super Over-finish. DC, meanwhile, come into Tuesday's game on the back of an impressive win over Chennai Super Kings.

KXIP had their share of ups and downs in the tournament so far, but the KL Rahul-led unit held its nerves to seal two successive wins - first against Royal Challengers Bangalore and then against MI.

On the other hand, DC have been one of the most consistent sides of the season and having won seven games out of nine, they are occupying the top spot in the points table. As they take on KXIP, Shreyas Iyer and Co will be looking to consolidate their position.

The last time these two sides squared off, they played out the IPL 2020's first Super Over. While DC came out on top on that occasion, KXIP will be looking to secure their third win on the bounce. There are few players chasing personal milestones as well.

Here are the players who are closing in on milestones ahead of KXIP vs DC:

Shikhar Dhawan

The Delhi opener scored his maiden IPL century in the last outing and his knock of an unbeaten 101 also guided his team to victory. Before the CSK game, Dhawan had scored 57 and 69* against Rajasthan Royals and MI. The DC opener has been timing the ball well and his side will want him to continue his merry ways as he also closes in on a huge milestone. He needs 63 runs to complete 5000 IPL runs.

KL Rahul

The KXIP skipper continued his excellent run of form with the bat, scoring 77 against MI. The KXIP skipper is currently leading the batting charts in the IPL 2020 with 525 runs against his name from 9 matches. The right-hander has thus far scored five fifties and a hundred and he will be eager to lead from the front and help KXIP win against DC. He also is one six away from 100 IPL sixes.

Chris Gayle

In the two games he has played this season, KXIP have gone on to win the games. The West Indian may be a lucky charm for them. He is also shown glimpses of what he can do with the knocks of 53 and 24 against RCB and MI respectively. He also hit an important six in the second Super Over. Gayle, who is the highest scorer in the T20 format, is now 65 runs away from completing 1000 IPL runs for KXIP.

Prithvi Shaw

The young opener has sturck two fifties this season, but has been poor in the past few matches. So, he'll hope to improve the recent form. Shaw, who is on 800 runs in IPL, needs 6 fours to complete 100 IPL fours.