IPL 2020: KXIP vs MI, Highlights: Mumbai Indians climb to the top of the table with big win over Kings XI Punjab

After being put into bat, the defending champions posted a solid total of 191. After posting a strong total, the Mumbai Indians bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, clicked as they picked up regular wickets, to notch up their second win of the season in a convincing fashion.

Rohit Sharma's classy 70 off 45 set up the Mumbai innings after Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammed Shami struck early to remove Quinton de Kock for zero and the hard-hitting Suryakumar Yadav for just 10 runs. Though skipper Rohit was out in the middle, the MI's scoreboard ticked slowly as they maintained a run rate of just 6. But following Ishan Kishan's (28 off 32), the Mumbai team turned around the innings to put the challenging total.

In the last six overs the defending champions added 104 runs. And it was a Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya show at the end that helped the former champs post the strong total.

Pollard scored a quickfire 47 off 20 and his innings was studded by three fours and four maximums. Pandya's partnership with the hard-hitting West Indian made the difference to MI's score. Pandya remained unbeaten on 30 off just 11 deliveries. At a strike rate of 272, Pandya's innings was studded with two sixes and three fours.

After the Mumbai Indians batsmen posted the challenging total, the bowlers did well as they handed MI a big win. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal got Punjab's chase off to a good start. But the duo weren't their destructive self as Jasprit Bumrah enjoyed a good day, dismissing Mayank for just 25 off 18, while Rahul Chahar picked up the Punjab skipper's wicket, bowling him out for 17 off 19.

Nicholas Pooran put up a fight for the KXIP posting 44 off 27, but James Pattinson ended their hopes as he picked up Pooran's wicket. Bumrah, who has not had a good tournament so far, enjoyed a good day as he led from the front picking up two wickets for just 18 runs. Pattinson and Chahar also picked up two a piece to finish it off for the Mumbai team. Krunal Pandya and Trent Boult picked up a wicket a piece.

With skipper Rohit Sharma leading from the front, the Mumbai Indians put up a team effort to bounce back from their previous loss in style.

With the 48-run win Mumbai jumped to the top of the table from the bottom half, while the Kings XI Punjab occupied the sixth spot on the table.

While the Mumbai Indians will next meet Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, the KXIP will meet the Chennai Super Kings on the same day.