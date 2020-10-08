IPL 2020: KXIP vs SRH: KL Rahul, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Mohammed Shami chase these milestones

Dubai, Oct 8: In the match number 22 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Thursday (October 8) and both teams will be eyeing a winning return at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
SRH and KXIP have four and two points each against their name from 5 matches. While SRH lost their first two games of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), they bounced back and won two games in a row, beating Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, the David Warner-led side could not complete a hat-trick of wins following their defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI).
KL Rahul-led KXIP, on the other hand, will be seeking to break the three-match losing streak. While KXIP ended on the losing side following a Super Over-thriller in their opening game against DC, they defeated RCB in their second game of the season. However, KL Rahul and Co. lost three games in a row against Rajasthan Royals (RR), MI and CSK.
With SRH and KXIP looking to return to winning ways, a few players would also be targeting personal milestones in Dubai.
Here are the milestones players will be chasing:
David Warner:
Warner - the captain of the Sunrisers - requires 54 more runs to complete 3500 IPL runs for his franchise. Warner scored his maiden half-century of the season in his team's last game against MI. Warner will be looking to continue his batting form and power his team to a victory against KXIP.
Manish Pandey:
Sunrisers' batsman Manish Pandey needs 10 runs to complete 3000 IPL runs. The talented right-handed batsman has got a few starts and scored a fifty against his former franchise KKR. But the Karnataka cricketer will be looking to make amends and score big to power SRH to a win.
Mohammed Shami:
The senior India pacer needs two wickets to complete 50 IPL wickets. The right-arm pacer has scalped 8 wickets from 5 games, but with KXIP looking for their second win, Shami will have his task cut out - to force the issue with the ball, picking wickets and keeping things tight at all the times he bowls.
KL Rahul:
The India batsman has been a force a to reckon with in the tournament and the leading run-scorer so far. In 5 games, the talented right-handed batsman has amassed 302 runs, including a century and two fifties. The cricketer has smashed 10 sixes in the tournament so far and he needs 9 more sixes to complete 100 IPL sixes.
