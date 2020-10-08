IPL 2020: KXIP vs SRH: KL Rahul, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Mohammed Shami chase these milestones

SRH and KXIP have four and two points each against their name from 5 matches. While SRH lost their first two games of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), they bounced back and won two games in a row, beating Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, the David Warner-led side could not complete a hat-trick of wins following their defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI).

KL Rahul-led KXIP, on the other hand, will be seeking to break the three-match losing streak. While KXIP ended on the losing side following a Super Over-thriller in their opening game against DC, they defeated RCB in their second game of the season. However, KL Rahul and Co. lost three games in a row against Rajasthan Royals (RR), MI and CSK.

With SRH and KXIP looking to return to winning ways, a few players would also be targeting personal milestones in Dubai.

Here are the milestones players will be chasing:

David Warner:

Warner - the captain of the Sunrisers - requires 54 more runs to complete 3500 IPL runs for his franchise. Warner scored his maiden half-century of the season in his team's last game against MI. Warner will be looking to continue his batting form and power his team to a victory against KXIP.

Manish Pandey:

Sunrisers' batsman Manish Pandey needs 10 runs to complete 3000 IPL runs. The talented right-handed batsman has got a few starts and scored a fifty against his former franchise KKR. But the Karnataka cricketer will be looking to make amends and score big to power SRH to a win.

Mohammed Shami:

The senior India pacer needs two wickets to complete 50 IPL wickets. The right-arm pacer has scalped 8 wickets from 5 games, but with KXIP looking for their second win, Shami will have his task cut out - to force the issue with the ball, picking wickets and keeping things tight at all the times he bowls.

KL Rahul:

The India batsman has been a force a to reckon with in the tournament and the leading run-scorer so far. In 5 games, the talented right-handed batsman has amassed 302 runs, including a century and two fifties. The cricketer has smashed 10 sixes in the tournament so far and he needs 9 more sixes to complete 100 IPL sixes.