IPL 2020: KXIP vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Best Playing 11 details

Bengaluru, October 24: Their campaign back on track with a hat-trick of wins, Kings XI Punjab will take on another resurgent team -- Sunrisers Hyderabad -- on Saturday (October 24) in a must-win IPL 2020 game.

Both Punjab and Hyderabad are on the same pedestal, having garnered eight points from 10 matches, but the Hyderabad outfit is a rung ahead in the eight-team standings, on the fifth spot by virtue of a better net run rate. Both the teams need to win their remaining four games to guarantee their place in the play-offs.

You have a chance to take part in the excitement through MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy tips.

1. Team News - Kings XI Punjab KXIP got its campaign back on track with three consecutive wins -- over mighty Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore and the KL Rahul-led side would be hoping to carry the winning momentum forward to break into top four. While KXIP's batting is in the safe hands of skipper Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran, the shaky form of Glenn Maxwell remains a concern. Jimmy Neesham's inclusion has given some depth to KXIP''s batting as well bowling unit led by the experienced Mohammed Shami. 2. Team News - Sunrisers Hyderabad The David Warner-led side can't slip a bit from hereon if it wishes to stay alive in the tournament. The positive for SRH is that despite Warner and Jonny Bairstow departing early in the 155-run chase against RR in their last match, young Manish Pandey (83) and Vijay Shankar (52) rose to the occasion and shared an unbeaten 140-run partnership to secure a comfortable win. Jason Holder's inclusion has added firepower to SRH's bowling attack as the West Indian picked up three wickets for 33 runs against RR. But it's high time that SRH's young guns -- Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad and T Natarajan -- own up some responsibility. 3. Playing XI Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Shahabaz Ahmed. Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Jimmy Neesham, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. 4. Dream11 KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, David Warner, Nicholas Pooran, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, M Ashwin, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. 5. Head to head In the 15 matches they have played against each other, Sunrisers hold a massive advantage with a record of 11-4. 6. Match details Date: October 24 Time: 7.30 PM IST Live telecast: Star Sports Networks Live streaming: Disney + HotStar VIP