IPL 2020: KXIP vs SRH, Highlights: Arshdeep, Jordan strike late as Kings XI Punjab notch up fourth win on the trot

The Sunrisers Hyderabad were in complete control of the match, right till the 16th over of the second innings. The Kings XI Punjab bowlers put up a scintillated show as they picked up six wickets in the last four overs to beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium.

After Sunrisers captain David Warner opted to bowl first, the Hyderabad bowlers put up an all round effort to restrict the Kings XI Punjab to a paltry 126/7.

With a below-par total to chase down, the Hyderabad openers got their chase off to a strong start. Openers Warner and Jonny Bairstow put up an opening stand of 56 off 38 deliveries.

The openers were cruising before the young Ravi Bishnoi struck in the seventh over to remove Warner (35 off 20). Bairstow (19 off 20) quickly followed his captain back into the dugout as Murugan Ashwin struck in the very next over.

Though the opening stand was broken, Warner and Bairstow had set the team up for an easy win. Abdul Samad came up the order, but failed on the day as he went for 7 off 5.

Though the quick wickets had put the brakes on Hyderabad’s chase, with Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar in the middle it was just a matter of time.

But the KXIP bowlers had other plans as they tightened the screws in the fag end of the innings.

Despite the innings slowing down, Pandey and Shankar built a partnership of 33 off 44. But Chris Jordan struck in the 17th over as Manish Pandey was caught by J Suchit at long-off. And that set the ball rolling.

With Pandey gone the score stood at 100 for 4 and SRH needed 27 off 23. With Vijay Shankar and Jason Holder in the middle the target was well within reach. But the KXIP bowlers ripped through the SRH line-up as they lost six wickets in the last three overs.

Once again Sunrisers lost the match from a winning position as they fell to a 12-run loss to KXIP.

The Kings XI Punjab bowlers, who completed a stunning comeback, kept their season alive with the thrilling win in Dubai.

Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan both pocketed three-wickets each as they snatched the win from the Sunrisers. Jordan picked up the player of the match for his superb bowling display as he gave away just seventeen runs and picked up three wickets in his four overs spell.

Earlier, the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers had put up a clinical show as they restricted the Kings XI Punjab to 126/7.

After opting to bat, the SRH bowlers picked up regular wickets as Punjab failed to build partnerships and posted a paltry total in Dubai.

With Mayank Agarwal unavailable due to an injury sustained in the previous match, Mandeep Singh opened the innings with KXIP skipper KL Rahul. The duo gave Punjab a slow but steady start. The opening pair stitched together the highest partnership for the Anil Kumble-coached side as they posted 37 off 30 for the opening stand.

But Sandeep Sharma struck in the fifth over to remove the opener and pick up his 100th IPL wicket. Mandeep found Rashid Khan at deep square leg as he went for 17 off 14.

Chris Gayle and Rahul put up 29 for 30. But with Jason Holder removing Gayle, and Rashid Khan picking up Rahul on the very next ball, the KXIP line-up suffered a mini collapse at the Dubai International Stadium.

The bowlers put up a clinical show as Rashid Khan, Jason Holder and Sandeep Sharma picked up two wickets each.

But despite the low score, the Kings XI Punjab bowlers pulled off a stunning turnaround to clinch an important win on Saturday.

With the win the Kings XI Punjab occupied the fifth spot on the points table, with five wins from eleven matches. Meanwhile, David Warner’s SRH placed a run below them with four wins from eleven matches.

Punjab who had been enduring a tough season, have now won four matches on the trot.