Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: KXIP vs SRH, Match 43 Toss, Playing XI: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and opt to bowl

By

Bengaluru, Oct. 24: In match number 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first in their match against the Kings XI Punjab.

Both sides are facing off in a must-win clash at the Dubai International Stadium in the second match of the day.

After winning the toss, SRH skipper David Warner said that the last game proved that there’s dew in the second half. He further added that winning the last game gave them momentum against KXIP, who are also on a roll.

There’s one change in the SRH line-up as Khaleel Ahmed comes in for Nadeem.

Meanwhile KXIP skipper KL Rahul said that he would have also opted to bowl first because they have won chasing the last few times. Rahul further added that having Chris Gayle in the line-up made a difference to the Punjab side.

There are two changes in the Punjab line-up. While Mayank Agarwal and Jimmy Neesham will not be playing against SRH, Chris Jordan and Mandeep Singh come into the playing XI.

Playing XI:

Kings XI Punjab:

KL Rahul (capt, wk), Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

David Warner (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 59 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 43 October 24 2020, 07:30 PM
Punjab
Hyderabad
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, October 24, 2020, 19:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 24, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More