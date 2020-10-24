IPL 2020: KXIP vs SRH, Match 43 Toss, Playing XI: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and opt to bowl

Both sides are facing off in a must-win clash at the Dubai International Stadium in the second match of the day.

After winning the toss, SRH skipper David Warner said that the last game proved that there’s dew in the second half. He further added that winning the last game gave them momentum against KXIP, who are also on a roll.

There’s one change in the SRH line-up as Khaleel Ahmed comes in for Nadeem.

Meanwhile KXIP skipper KL Rahul said that he would have also opted to bowl first because they have won chasing the last few times. Rahul further added that having Chris Gayle in the line-up made a difference to the Punjab side.

There are two changes in the Punjab line-up. While Mayank Agarwal and Jimmy Neesham will not be playing against SRH, Chris Jordan and Mandeep Singh come into the playing XI.

Playing XI:

Kings XI Punjab:

KL Rahul (capt, wk), Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

David Warner (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan