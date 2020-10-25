IPL 2020: Manish’s wicket was most important: Man-of-the-match Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan played a clinical role as his three-wicket haul saw the Sunrisers batsmen collapse like a pack of cards. SRH were cruising towards a win. But following Manish Pandey’s wicket, the Sunrisers line-up crumbled in Dubai. Jordan removed Pandey, Jason Holder and Rashid Khan.

After the match Jordan said that Pandey’s wicket was the most important one. “I think Manish’s wicket was the most important wicket,” Jordan told KXIP’s fielding coach Jonty Rhodes in a video posted by iplt20.com.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep also played a scintillating role as he picked up three wickets in the final over. Arshdeep was on a hat trick but the bowler said he was more focussed on bowling dot balls than getting a hattrick.

“I was not looking for the hat-trick. I was looking to bowl dot balls. The main plan was to keep things simple,” said Arshdeep.

The win saw KXIP keep their playoff hopes alive as they clinched their fifth win of the season. The KXIP are now placed fifth on the points table, having garnered ten points from eleven matches.

The Kings XI Punjab will next take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in a must-win clash.

(With inputs from agencies)