IPL 2020 Match 2: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 tips, prediction, best playing XI, match details

1. Team News - Delhi Capitals

Under Shreyas Iyer, they have become a strong unit and consistency too is getting added to the mix. The likes of Shreyas, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada etc have boosted their capabilities while for IPL 2020 they have pieced together experience too in the form of R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane, signed from Kings XI and Rajasthan Royals respectively. They looked a rounded and settled unit this year and are quite capable of reaching the knockout stages without much worries.

2. Team News - Kings XI Punjab

They will be led by the brilliant KL Rahul, who could be opening the innings along with Chris Gayle. It is a potent force that can give Kings XI an early advantage while setting or chasing a target. Then they have some Indian stars like Karun Nair and Mayank Agarwal who can turn the match on their day. Niholas Pooran was in good nick in the CPL 2020 where he notched up the lone hundred this year for Guyana Amazon Warriors, and Glenn Maxwell had notched up match and series winning hundred for Australia against England a couple of days back.

3. Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Alex Carey, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Harshal Patel.

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (Captain, wk), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, K Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Ishan Porel.

4. Dream 11

Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, K Gowtham, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami.

5. Match details

Date: September 20

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP

6. Match prediction

Delhi Capitals have a slight edge in the match over Kings XI because of a superior squad strength.