IPL 2020: Match 22: CSK vs KKR: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Head to head, Playing XI, India timing, Live streaming

Chennai Super Kings will have to win to further move up the ladder. They now have four points from five games. Kolkata too have four points but a win is so necessary for them to keep the confidence going. You can take part in the excitement through MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy tips, possible playing XI info etc.

1. Team News - Kolkata Knight Riders

Some of Dinesh Karthik's baffling decisions apart, his own poor run with the bat -- 37 runs from four matches -- has put the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman in the line of fire. Promoting himself ahead of the star duo of Morgan and Andre Russell and preferring Sunil Narine in the opening slot over Big Bash sensation Tom Banton -- who has been compared with Kevin Pietersen -- has put the 35-year-old Karthik in the dock. KKR have plenty of resources in bowling but Karthik, it seems, has not been able to manage them well and their match against Delhi Capitals could be a case in point. Pat Cummins' not-so-impressive performance has added to the team's woes.

2. Team News - Chennai Super Kings

Chennai, on the other hand, rediscovered some of the form that made them three-time champions. After three losses on the trot, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side would look to make its ascent to top-four from being at the bottom. The coming to form of a mis-firing top order is what CSK needed to come out of a miserable start and having done that, they would certainly look favourites against a struggling KKR.

3. Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine (Tom Banton), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (Capt, Wk), Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkot, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (Wk, Capt), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

4. Dream11

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Piyush Chawla.

5. Head to head

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have played each other 21 times. CSK hold the edge with a 13-7 record with one match getting abandoned.

6. Match details

Date: October 7

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP