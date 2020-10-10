IPL 2020: Match 25: CSK vs RCB Match updates: Royal Challengers pip Chennai by 37 runs

Bengaluru, October 10: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Chennai Super Kings in an IPL 2020 match on Saturday (October 10). The path in front of them is clear. Both need win. Royal Challengers were beaten by Delhi Capitals quite comprehensively, while the Super Kings squandered a chance to beat Kolkata Knight Riders, going down by 10 runs.

In that sense, this match is quite vital for both Royal Challengers and Super Kings. The Virat Kohli-led side has six points and a win will sustain them among the top four. Chennai under MS Dhoni has 4 points and a win will give them a chance to enter top four, and a defeat will add pressure on them.

So, who will emerge winner from this contest? Follow MyKhel match updates of IPL match number 25.

Auto Refresh Feeds It is RCB's biggest ever over CSK by runs. RCB beat CSK by 37 runs Bravo and Jadeja perish in search of runs. CSK are 126/8 Bravo is in with Jadeja Rayudu bites dust for 42 off 39 balls. CSK 113/6 Curran wanted to play this moving across off Morris but all he could manage was a trickle to AB behind the wicket. 107/5 Dhoni had just hammered his 300th IPL six but the next ball he holed out to Gurkeerat off Chahal. Chennai are sliding. N Jagadeesan run out for 33. MS Dhoni in Shivam Dube into attack as Jagadeesan and Rayudu try to break free. A few boundaries here from both. Jagadeesan and Rayudu are at the crease. But they are struggling to force the pace. 56 for 2 after 11. Not on. Out, Watson is castled by Sundar for 14. CSK are 26/2 after Power Plays. Faf holes out to Morris off Sundar. CSK 19/1 As usual, Washington Sundar came out to bowl in the PPs Watson and Faf are starting the chase against Chris Morris. RCB ends with 169 for 4 in 20 overs. Bravo is for last over. And Kohli welcomes with a un-Kohli like, more AB like shuffle shot through square leg Final over coming up. RCB are 155/4 The CSK bowlers have gone horribly wrong in the last 3 overs. 150 up for RCB. This is good going. Kohli is exploding here. A six off Sharddul. Curran gave away 24 runs in that over. RCB 141 in 18 overs. It was 117 after 17 overs. A real move on. 6 by Kohli now off Curran over long on. 6 by Dube. Debutante Jagadeesan could not hold onto it. 50 for Kohli with a pulled four off Shardul. 117/4 in 17 overs. 100 for RCB. A powerful straight drive by Shivam Dube off Karn. 100 in 16 overs. And that's the Strategic time out too. This is a slowish pitch, and even chasing something like 140 could prove to be tough. Gone. Sam Curran gets an edge from Sundar and Dhoni does the rest. Gone for 10. RCB are 93/4 Strange six by Kohli. Kohli edged Curran but the top edge went over fence over Dhoni's head. Phew! 6000 runs for Virat Kohli for RCB in T20s. A six over long off by Sundar off Karn. They need a few more. Washington Sundar is new man. Big Blow. AB de villiers snick one to MSD off Shardul. Out for 0. ABD is new man. Devdutt Padikkal holes out to Faf off Shardul for 33. RCB are 66/2. Massive six by Devdutt off Karn Sharma. First of the night. Okay. Dhoni has a new look here today. A close cut on both head and chin. 50 up for RCB in 8 overs. Karn Sharma too has been into attack now. Dwayne and Shardul Thakur are operating now. 36/1 after 6 Power Play overs. A steady beginning. Now they will have to push the gear up. CSK players have struck a nice line here. Both Kohli and Padikkal do not have too much freedom as of now. But we know these two can break loose. Skipper Virat Kohli is the new man, as we recover from a thriller between KKR and KXIP. Finch has been clean bowled by Deepak Chahar and RCB are 13/1 Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran are new ball bowlers of CSK. Devudtt Padikkal and Aaron Finch are opening for RCB CSK Playing X for the day: 1 Shane Watson, 2 Faf du Plessis, 3 Ambati Rayudu, 4 N Jagadeesan, 5 MS Dhoni (capt & wk), 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Dwayne Bravo, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Deepak Chahar, 11 Karn Sharma N Jagadeesan replaces Kedar Jadhav. RCB 11 for the day: 1 Devdutt Padikkal, 2 Aaron Finch, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 AB de Villiers (wk), 5 Gurkeerat singh, 6 Washington Sundar,7 Shivam Dube, 8 Chris Morris, 9 Navdeep Saini, 10 Isuru Udana, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal Chris Morris replaces Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat replaces Siraj. RCB have won the toss, and they are batting first against CSK. Welcome to the match between RCB and CSK, the old foes. Toss is half an hour away. This could be an exciting contest.