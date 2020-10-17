IPL 2020: Match 33: RR vs RCB: Match updates: AB de Villiers gift Bangalore 7-wicket win

Bengaluru, October 17: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns on Saturday (October 17, 3.30 PM) in the IPL 2020 and both the teams will be eager to effect a quick turnaround.

Royal Challengers were beaten by Kings XI Punjab in their last match, while the Royals went down to Delhi Capitals from a winning position. The winners can join Mumbai Indians in the 12-point club and that much closer to the IPL 2020 play-offs, perhaps as close as one more win.

RCB had done some tactical blunders in the last match like holding back AB de Villiers that robbed them lot of momentum against Punjab. RR was on the way to a win against Delhi but cracked against the pace of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje to get defeated by 13 runs.

So, who will blink first on Saturday? Follow MyKhel Match updates of the game between RCB and RR.

Auto Refresh Feeds ABD remains not out 55 off 22 balls. Genius. RCB beat RR by 7 wickets Final over by Archer. 18.6: 1 run. RCB now need 10 runs off 6 balls. 25 runs off that over by Unadkat. 18.4: 4 by Gukeerat off Unadkat 18.4: Wide. 18.3: ABD 6 off Unadkat. 18.2: ABD 6 off Unadkat. 18.1: ABD 6 off Unadkat RCB require 35 off 12 balls. It was a brilliant over under pressure by Kartik Tyagi. 6 off Archer by ABD. RCB move to 124/3. They need a few more. RCB will require a big hand from ABD here. Oh! Kohli out to a brilliant catch at deep by Tewatia for 43. Kartik Tyagi gets a wicket. RCB are 102/3. Padikkal goes for a laborious 35 off 36 balls. RCB 102/2 100 up for RCB in the 13th over A 6 by Kohli off Tewatia. Could this be the momentum giver? Ben Stokes has a slight limp. Perhaps, that lower back niggle is haunting him. How serious? The RCB needs a couple big overs here to gain momentum and close the gap between bat and ball. A six by Kohli off Shreyas to mark the end of 10th over. 77/1 A strange sequence of 3 wides in a row by Tewatia 50 up for Bangalore in 6.4 overs. 47/1 in 6 Power Play overs. Finch was caught by Uthappa off Shreyas Gopal for 14. 23/1 Woah! 100 metre six by Finch off Archer. Challengers start their chase of 178, Devdutt Padikkal and Finch are openers. RR has made 177 for 6. A good total neverthless. Archer leg before by Morris off the last ball. Out for 2. Morris has the 4th wicket. what a match he has had. A catch to boot with. Smith goes for 57. It is a lovely catch by Shahbaz at deep off Morris. 173/5 Tewatia makes a few beefy blows Some brilliant innovation by Steve Smith. Smith gets fifty off 29 balls. Superb innings. BUttler has skied Morris to Saini for 24. RR are 127/4 Two fours in as many balls by Smith off Udana. Lovely placing. Smith and Buttler are steady more than explosive. RR can look at accelerate in a couple of overs. RR are 80 for 3 after 10 overs. Smith and Butter are at crease. Lovely bowling by Chahal. Wide of the off stump and asking batsman to reach out for their shots. It has paid off massively for the leggie. RCB debutante Shahbaz Ahmed into attack, a left-arm spinner. RR has lost the momentum for sure. Two wickets in two balls. Uthappa was holed out to Finch at deep mid-wicket while Sanju Samson skied to Morris at long-off. Chahal on fire. Uthappa hammers Saini for 2 fours, a crunching punch through covers and a pull. Robin of Old has resurfaced. Wicket No 1, Stokes wanted to pull Morris but managed a thick edge down the leg side to AB. 50/1 Kohli could not reach that tough chance offered by Uthappa, who is now striking at 200 A 4 and 6 by Uthappa off Udana. The familiar Uthappa has surfaced. The move up to opening slot seemed to have worked. Uthappa hammered Sundar for 4 boundaries in that four, and he also crossed 4500 IPL runs. First boundary of the match, came off Uthappa off Sundar. Chris Morris is the second new ball bowler. We have new opening combination for RR -- Robin Uthappa has come out with Ben Stokes. Washington Sundar is bowling the first over for RCB. Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: 1 Jos Buttler (wk), 2 Ben Stokes, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 Sanju Samson, 5 Robin Uthappa, 6 Riyan Parag, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Shreyas Gopal, 10 Jaydev Unadkat, 11 Kartik Tyagi. They are unchanged. Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: 1 Devdutt Padikkal, 2 Aaron Finch, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 AB de Villiers (wk), 5 Gurkeerat Singh, 6 Chris Morris, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Isuru Udana, 9 Navdeep Saini, 10 Shahbaz Ahmed, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal Gurkeerat Singh comes in for Mohammed Siraj and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed comes in for Shivam Dube. TOSS: RR win and they are batting first against RCB. Welcome to MyKhel coverage of RCB vs RR match, the 33rd in IPL 2020. Toss is at 3 PM IST and match starts at 3.30 PM IST. Stay tuned.