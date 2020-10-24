Cricket
IPL 2020: Match 42: KKR vs DC: Delhi Capitals win toss, to bowl; both teams ring in two changes each

By
Sunil Narine to play for KKR
Abu Dhabi, October 24: The Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2020 match on Saturday (October 24).

The Capitals have made two changes as Ajinkya Rahane comes in place for Prithvi Shaw and fit-again Anrich Nortje replaces Daniel Sams.

The KKR also have ringed in two changes. Pacer Shivam Mavi has come in for chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine will play in place of Tom Banton.

The Capitals XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje.

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (Capt), Dinesh Karthik (Wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakrararthy.

Story first published: Saturday, October 24, 2020, 15:19 [IST]
