IPL 2020: Match 42: KKR vs DC: Delhi Capitals win toss, to bowl; both teams ring in two changes each

The Capitals have made two changes as Ajinkya Rahane comes in place for Prithvi Shaw and fit-again Anrich Nortje replaces Daniel Sams.

The KKR also have ringed in two changes. Pacer Shivam Mavi has come in for chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine will play in place of Tom Banton.

The Capitals XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje.

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (Capt), Dinesh Karthik (Wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakrararthy.