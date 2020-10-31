IPL 2020: Match 52: RCB vs SRH: Innings report: Royal Challengers limp to 120 for 7

Skipper Virat Kohli joined Josh Philippe in the middle but his presence was also cut-short by Sharma in the fifth over. Kohli just scored seven runs.

AB de Villiers came in to bat at number four and had a 43- run partnership for the third wicket. Shahbaz Nadeem sent De Villiers back to the pavilion after playing a run-a-ball inning of 24 runs. Rashid Khan got rid of Philippe in the 12th over. He contributed 32 runs to the scoreboard.

Washington Sundar made 21 runs before being caught by T Natarajan on his own ball. Chris Morris (3) failed to leave his mark on the scoreboard and was removed by Jason Holder in the 19th over. Isuru Udana was too claimed by Holder in the same over on a duck.

Gurkeerat Singh remained unbeaten on 15 runs. For SRH, Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder bagged two wickets each.