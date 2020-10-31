Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Match 52: RCB vs SRH: Innings report: Royal Challengers limp to 120 for 7

By
Royal Challengers limped to 120 for 7
Royal Challengers limped to 120 for 7

Sharjah, October 31: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted a total of 120/7 in their 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday (October 31). After being asked to bat first, the in-form opener Davdutt Padikkal (5) lost his wicket early as Sandeep Sharma bowled him in the third over.

Skipper Virat Kohli joined Josh Philippe in the middle but his presence was also cut-short by Sharma in the fifth over. Kohli just scored seven runs.

AB de Villiers came in to bat at number four and had a 43- run partnership for the third wicket. Shahbaz Nadeem sent De Villiers back to the pavilion after playing a run-a-ball inning of 24 runs. Rashid Khan got rid of Philippe in the 12th over. He contributed 32 runs to the scoreboard.

Washington Sundar made 21 runs before being caught by T Natarajan on his own ball. Chris Morris (3) failed to leave his mark on the scoreboard and was removed by Jason Holder in the 19th over. Isuru Udana was too claimed by Holder in the same over on a duck.

Gurkeerat Singh remained unbeaten on 15 runs. For SRH, Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder bagged two wickets each.

More IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 52 October 31 2020, 07:30 PM
Bangalore
Hyderabad
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: ATH 0 - 1 SFC
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, October 31, 2020, 21:44 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 31, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More