IPL 2020: Match 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Predicted XI, Head to head record, India timing, live streamin

The MS Dhoni skippered Super Kings will be eager to push their IPL 2020 campaign back on track and the Delhi outfit, on the other hand, will want to build on the win they had registered over Kings XI Punjab.

1. Chennai Super Kings: Predicted XI

The Super Kings will be looking hard at the outings of Murali Vijay as opener. He is no longer the force who once notched up two IPL hundreds. They might be thinking of giving Narayanan Jagadeesan a go. The fitness of Ambati Rayudu too will be watched keenly. Rayudu had suffered a hamstring injury and Ruturaj Gaikwad had replaced him. Dhoni too might walk in early in the innings. The Chennai outfit will also consider taking Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood in the place of Lungi Ngidi who struggled to make an impact.

Predicted XI: Shane Watson, M Vijay (N Jagadeesan), Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad (Ambati Rayudu), MS Dhoni (Captain, WK), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi (Josh Hazlewood), Deepak Chahar.

2. Delhi Capitals: Predicted XI

The foremost thought in their mind will be revolved around the fitness of R Ashwin, who suffered a dislocated shoulder against Kings XI Punjab. They have a ready replacement in Amit Mishra, if Ashwin is indeed unavailable. They might want to include Daniel Sams in the place of Anrich Nortje as the former can bring some variety as a left-arm pacer.

Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimton Hetmyer (Alex Carey), Shreyas Iyer (Capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra (R Ashwin, subject to fitness), Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje (Daniel Sams).

3. Head to head record

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals (Daredevils) have played 21 times against each other. Chennai have an overwhelming edge with 15 wins against 6 by Delhi. Chennai had also won when they faced last time in the UAE.

4. Form guide

CSK: Played: 2: Won: 1; Lost: 1

DC: Played: 1: Won: 1

5. Telecast and Timing

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP

Date: September 25

Time: 7.30 PM IST