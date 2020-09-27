IPL 2020: Match 9: RR vs KXIP: Dream11 tips, Head to head, Playing XI, India timing, Live streaming details

Both the teams have some explosive stars in their line-ups and be a part of the excitement with MyKhel's Dream11 tips and other details like Playing XI prediction and head to head records.

1. Team News - Rajasthan Royals

They made their opening encounter against Chennai Super Kings a memorable one with a power-packed performance. Sanju Samson and Steve Smith led their march with contrasting fifties. Sanju hammered a blistering fifty while Smith made a more serene half-ton. However, Royals will be hoping for some more solid outings from middle-order mainstays David Miller and Robin Uthappa. Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal too will get another chance to prove his credential. Jofra Archer will be the spearhead of bowling department. The lone change they could bring could be the inclusion of Jos Buttler, and in that case Miller may sit out.

2. Team News - Kings XI Punjab

After that controversial defeat against the Delhi Capitals, Kings XI returned to winning ways with a 97-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Skipper KL Rahul led from the front with a thunderous hundred that obliterated several records. Rahul and Mayank Agarwal had already notched up significant scores and the Kings XI would like a beefier contribution from Karun Nair. In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami led the attack with aplomb along with Sheldon Cottrell. Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi too has been impressive in his two outings.

3. Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Steve Smith (Capt), Sanju Samson (Wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran/Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Captain, Wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Jimmy Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, M Ashwin.

4. Dream11

KL Rahul, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Rahul Tewatia, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Jofra Archer.

5. Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab have faced each other 19 times in the IPL. The Rajasthan outfit holds a slender edge of 10-9 so far.

6. Match details

Date: September 27

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP