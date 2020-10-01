IPL 2020: Maxwell, Neesham combine for another KXIP’s boundary line masterclass

This effort comes days after their teammate Nicholas Pooran pulled off an incredible save in the last match. The West Indian's save earned a lot of plaudits and deservingly so, but Punjab ended on the losing side that day.

The KXIP fielding coach Jonty Rhones will certainly be proud with his team's fielding skills and will applaud another effort from them in the boundary. This time Maxwell and Neesham combined to take a relay catch when Rohit was just looking to up the ante.

Last time, Pooran dived over the boundary, took the catch, but then realised he was about to land on the ground and threw the ball back into the playing field to save a certain six.

That was some tremendous work out there on the field by Maxwell and Neesham to claim the wicket of #MI Skipper.



Rohit Sharma departs after a well made 70.



Live - https://t.co/3c3pFpJjU2 #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/8hyTyhx3Fg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 1, 2020

On Thursday (October 1), Maxwell followed in the West Indian's footsteps as he along with Neesham, combined for an outstanding effort at the boundary to dismiss the dangerous looking Sharma.

In the 17th over bowled by Mohammed Shami, Rohit smashed the first delivery down the ground, but Maxwell at long off took an excellent catch close to the boundary.

After taking catch, the Australian realised that he was about to cross the boundary ropes with the ball in his hand and threw the ball towards New Zealand's Neesham, who was running in from long on, completed an impressive relay catch.

That wasn't the first time Maxwell has helped Rohit Sharma via a relay catch. In 2018 season, Maxwell, then at Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), combined with Sharma's current teammate Trent Boult to dismiss Rohit.

Maxwell Special To Dismiss Rohit

2018 2020 pic.twitter.com/P4knVQOT8U — 183 * (@Vineeth_777) October 1, 2020