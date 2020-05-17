IPL 2020: MHA decision to open stadiums without fans give IPL 13 a ray of hope

But the India Ministry of Home Affairs late on Sunday (May 17) announced that stadiums and sporting complexes will be allowed to open without fans as the lockdown in the country extended to May 31. This could be a ray of hope of IPL 2020 as the BCCI has been leaving no stone unturned to conduct the tournament this year itself. According to BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, a cancellation of the event would cost the governing body loses in tune to Rs 4000 crore.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had also made it clear that they would think of pay cut for cricketers if the IPL 2020 was to cancel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sports complexes and stadia were on Sunday (May 17) permitted to open but declared out of bounds for spectators in the fourth phase of the coronavirus-forced lockdown, possibly clearing the path for at least the resumption of halted training camps.

"Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open, however, spectators won't be allowed," read one of the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines to be followed during the lockdown.

It is a warm news for BCCI and IPL teams, who have waiting eagerly for some news in this direction. But it is only a small creek as there were several impediments remaining to be cleared.

"The flights - both internal and from abroad - have not been allowed so far, and we have no clear idea as to when the operation will resume. We will have to wait for that. The lockdown has also been extended till May 31 and the Covid cases are still on the rise across the country and we need to give paramount importance to health of players, support staff and public," an IPL official told MyKhel.

While some franchises are fine with IPL 2020 being staged with only Indian players, some other teams like Chennai Super Kings are not entirely in agreement with the idea of conducting an IPL like that.

"We have heard that Bundesliga has started in Germany without fans and some other leagues and domestic matches also may start in the coming months behind closed doors and otherwise. We will continue to monitor the situation and will work closely with authorities - Centre and various states - in the days to come. But yes, we have something to look forward now," he added.