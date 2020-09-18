IPL 2020: MI vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo close to incredible records

They are none other than Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja. Over the years both Bravo and Jadeja have become core members of the Super Kings with all-round skills.

Now they are very close to achieving rare individual milestones. Bravo, who joined Super Kings from Mumbai Indians, has a chance of going past R Ashwin as the highest wicket-taker for CSK. Bravo now has 118 wickets from 103 matches for Chennai Super Kings, while Ashwin has plucked 120 wickets for Yellow Army from 121 matches.

Ashwin had left Super Kings and joined Kings XI Punjab in 2017 and currently he is playing for Delhi Capitals.

Jadeja has a chance to achieve a rare milestone of becoming the first player to bag 100 wickets and 2000 runs in IPL. The left-arm spinner has 108 wickets from 170 matches and the left-handed batsman has amassed 1927 runs. Jadeja needs just 73 more runs to enter the rarefied zone.

It can be safely assumed that both Bravo and Jadeja will go past these marks sooner than later.