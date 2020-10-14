IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Chennai Super Kings refuse to take part in player transfer! Know the reason

1. Why CSK is not trading Tahir?

Viswanathan said the conditions in UAE have forced the team management to go in with two foreign batsmen and fast bowling all-rounders. But he said Tahir may come in as the wickets will now start turning. "He will definitely come into the picture as we go ahead. Right now, with the conditions on offer, the team composition has been planned with two foreigners at the top as pure batsmen and then two pace bowling all-rounders. But he will come in with the wickets starting to take turn in the second half. You have the 4-foreigner restriction so you always plan according to the conditions on offer," he told ANI.

2. What is Tahir's mindset?

"It has been difficult sitting out, but I have to be honest, I am enjoying and I know how we go about it as a team. I am happy if we are doing well and waiting for my opportunity and hopefully will be ready when I get it. It will be a good challenge playing against the young Indian talent. I see the pitches have started spinning a little bit," he had told the host broadcaster.

3. Is CSK mulling selling any player?

Chennai, in fact, could do with a couple of Indian players in the middle-order especially with Ruturaj Gaikwad is not in form, but Viswanathan made it clear that they aren't looking at trading. "CSK has never brought or released players in the mid-season transfer window and we have honestly not even gone through the rules and regulations that come into play if we are looking at a transfer. We are not looking at any player," he said.

"I don't think anyone would want to loan players to another franchise. Some might be playing and others might not, but all players are picked at the auction with numerous plans in mind and for different situations that might arise during the course of the tournament. You do not go in with just Plan A. You have an A, B, C and D," he said.

4. Which players CSK can release?

KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood.