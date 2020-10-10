IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Delhi Capitals eye these three mystery spinners to replace Amit Mishra

1. Praveen Dubey

The leg-spinner is based in Karnataka and to his advantage Praveen is already in Dubai as a net bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2020. He has impressed everyone in his short career so far, picking up 16 wickets from 14 matches at an excellent economy of 6.87. He is an attacking leg-spinner always on the hunt for wickets and is a quite handy bat lower down the order having a strike-rate close to 130. Praveen is a strong contender to replace Amit Mishra.

2. Midhun Sudeshan

Midhun is a leg-spinner from Kerala. He has the IPL experience having been a part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in IPL 2019. He also played in one match for the Royals and went wicketless in three overs while conceding 27 runs. Midhun was released by RR ahead of IPL auction held in December, 2019 and found no bidders in the auction room.

The 25-year-old leg-spinner last year grabbed 4 for 5 against Manipur in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament for Kerala last year. But that did not help him in the auction. Delhi might just call him as a replacement for Amit Mishra.

3. Mayank Markande

Mayank is a reasonably experienced campaigner in IPL, having been with Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, his current team. His performances with Mumbai in the IPL 2018 had even earned him a place in the India T20I squad and made his debut too against Australia at Visakhapatnam in 2019. But right now, he has not got a look in to RR playing 11 because of the team composition and Rahul Tewatia plays ahead of his because of his all-round abilities.

The 22-year-old Punjab leg-spinner has played 17 IPL matches so far taking 16 wickets and DC might want to have a look at him in the IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window.

4. Current spinners at Delhi Capitals

The Delhi outfit has a good array of spinners in veteran R Ashwin, who has recovered well from a shoulder niggle that he suffered in the first match against Kings XI Punjab which they won via Super Over. Then they have Nepal leggie Sandeep Lamichhane who had a very good CPL 2020 recently, left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who owns the best economy in the IPL 2020 so far, and rookie offie Lalit Yadav.