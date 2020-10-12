IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Delhi Capitals look to sign these three wicketkeepers for injured Rishabh Pant

Bengaluru, October 12: Delhi Capitals suffered a twin blow on Sunday (October 11) when their in-form wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant was ruled out of IPL 2020 at least for a week due to a hamstring injury besides losing to Mumbai Indians by five wickets. Suddenly, they have become a team eagerly eyes the IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window.

While their position on the points table did not get affected by the defeat, a rare chink in the armour of Capitals was revealed - lack of an Indian wicketkeeper to back up Pant. Australian wicketkeeper batsman Alex Carey replaced Pant in the Playing XI but Capitals had to bench in-form Shimron Hetmyer, who had played a big role in the win over Rajasthan Royals a couple of days ago.

It affected the balance of the Capitals too. The Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said Pant is certain to miss at least a week of action in the IPL 2020. But Shreyas added a rider saying he actually was not sure when Pant could be available.

Delhi are scheduled to meet Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings within this week and Pant is certain to miss the action. It is not wise to keep Hetmyer out for so long because they don't have an Indian wicketkeeper.

In that context, the Delhi Capitals will look forward to sign an Indian wicketkeeper batsman from the upcoming IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window to be opened for five days from Tuesday (October 13). The Capitals can look to use this window and sign an Indian 'keeper as a back-up to Pant.

1. Parthiv Patel Parthiv is in the ranks of Royal Challengers Bangalore. In IPL 2019 Parthiv had donned the dual role of wicketkeeper and opening batsman, and had reasonable success too. But the success of Devdutt Padikkal and the arrival of Aaron Finch at the opening slot closed the door on Parthiv. His road to the Playing XI was further blocked by the decision to give big gloves to AB de Villiers and even Joshua Phillip is considered ahead of Parthiv. In that sense, Parthiv may like to explore his chances elsewhere and Delhi is a perfect place for him. 2. Wriddhiman Saha Once Jonny Bairstow has cemented his place as wicketkeeper-cum-opening batsman for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Saha has got little chance to get included in the Playing XI. The performance of Saha as a wicketkeeper is impeccable and he can get some quick runs down the order. Currently, the Bengal man cannot even get a place as a middle-order batsman thanks to a swarming of youngsters in the middle, lower-middle order. The Delhi Capitals might just give him a chance to express himself. 3. Shreevats Goswami Goswami is a former under-19 cricketer who has vast experience in the IPL through teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore. He is currently with the Sunrisers Hyderabad but far below the pecking order behind Jonny Bairstow and Wriddhiman Saha. Saha himself is struggling to get a place in the XI as Bairstow is the preferred choice for wicketkeeping batsman. In that context, Goswami can look around to play for another club and Delhi Capitals are in need for an Indian wicket-keeper and talks can be initiated. 4. What happened to Pant? The pocket dynamo has so far played a key role in Delhi Capitals' charge in the IPL 2020. But he was seen limping in the match against Rajasthan Royals, visibly so in the last three overs. He was struggling to even walk, let alone crouch. Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said Pant had visited the doctor and the wicketkeeper batsman would miss the IPL 2020 action at least for one week.