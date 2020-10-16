IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Why is BCCI irked with IPL teams? Know the reason

1. What is in the BCCI mail?

The BCCI has shot off mail, as per a Mumbai Mirror report, to all the teams asking to inform the governing body about injuries to any other players, especially by those cricketers who are part of the Team India. The teams will have to report the injuries to national physio Nitin Patel. The email was sent by BCCI acting CEO Hemang Amin, though he has not mentioned any specific names.

2. Why is the BCCI irked?

Though there was no mention of any reason for sending such an answer-seeking mail, it is believed that the injury to Ishant Sharma prompted the BCCI to take such a step. Ishant has suffered a left rib cage injury has been ruled out of the IPL 2020. The Delhi Capitals pacer is an integral part of the India Test side. India is scheduled to tour Australia immediately after the IPL 2020 and Ishant could be sidelined now for a month. The BCCI believe that the Capitals delayed informed them the injury of Ishant, and the pacer missing the Down Under trip is a possibility now. Ishant has played one match in the IPL 2020 but did not take any wickets.

3. Other injured players during IPL 2020

India and Capitals wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant is recuperating from a Grade 1 hamstring tear and could be out of action at least for 10 more days. Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has hurt his shoulder in the match against Rajasthan Royals and fitness report is awaited. R Ashwin, again of Capitals, had suffered shoulder niggle but he seemed to have recovered. But the BCCI is will be keeping an eye on them because all of them are key Team India players.

4. India tour of Australia

The Indian team will leave to Australia from Dubai after the IPL 2020. Head coach Ravi Shastri, Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari will join the rest of the team members in the UAE towards the end of IPL 2020 and will remain the bio-secure bubble.