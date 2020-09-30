IPL 2020: Miss my mother, she was my biggest fan, says Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rashid Khan

Rashid finished with impressive figures of 3/14 from his quota of four overs and dismissed Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant to break Delhi Capitals' backbone in the run chase of 163.

Put in to bat, Bairstow (53 off 48) scored his second fifty of the tournament, while David Warner (45 off 33) and Kane Williamson (41 off 26) also came up with valuable contributions, helping Sunrisers Hyderabad post a competitive 162 for four.

Rashid got into the act straightaway, dismissing Iyer with his second ball and then returned to remove Dhawan with a wrong'un in the 12th over as DC slipped to 63 for three. Rishabh Pant then smashed two sixes on both sides of the wicket in the 13th over to ease the pressure.

Along with Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/25) scalped two and T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed (1/43) claimed too chipped in to restrict Delhi to 147 for 7 in 2 for a deserving win.

Rashid was adjudged player of the match for his effort and seemed satisfied with his performance. The Afghan during the post-match presentation also talked about his performance and said he really misses parents who passed away in the last year and a half.

Talking about the tragedies he went through in the family and remembering his parents, Rashid said: "Tough one and a half years for me, first my dad expired and then my mom three-fours months ago. And it took a bit of time for me to come back. My mom was my biggest fan, especially in the IPL and when I was the MoM, she would always talk to me through the night."

Explaining if he felt pressure when things don't go his way, the 22-year-old said: "I don't put pressure on myself that I have to create an impact. I just keep myself calm and composed and focus on what I can do. I just go out there and do the basics right and enjoy the game."

Talking about his plans for today's game on the used Abu Dhabi pitch the leg-spinner said: I bowled quicker today when I started and bowled my first ball, I realized it. You need two-three balls to know what the right pace is. In these conditions, you need to bowl back of a length to the batsmen. Warner always backs me and tells me that you know what's best for the team. Only when things aren't going my way I go and ask the captain what to do. That's what we discuss in the field."