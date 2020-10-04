IPL 2020: Mohammad Kaif lauds Delhi batsmen for their win over Knight Riders

After the win, Capitals' assistant coach Mohammad Kaif credited the Delhi batsman, especially for the way they batted in the power-play.

IPL 2020: DC vs KKR, Match 16, Highlights: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw star as Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders

"(Prithvi) Shaw played a fantastic knock, we have seen Shaw how dangerous he can be in the Power-play. But we had the intent, we spoke about it right from the first ball and we saw that from the batters.

"First Shaw and Shikhar (Dhawan) started and then Shreyas Iyer played a brilliant knock...overall it was a team performance and the batters had the intention to play their shots," said Kaif.

Amit Shah removed Shubman Gill to break KKR's momentum. After taking the important wicket, Mishra was forced off the field after injuring his finger.

Talking about Mishra's contribution, Kaif praised the veteran leg-spinner, who was playing his 150th IPL match. "Amit Mishra got injured I think. He would have played a major role. He was a bit different compared to other bowlers, a bit slower in the air.

"Shubman Gill's wicket was very important because he is someone who likes to play till the end. Rabada probably had a bad day ... but the way Mishra bowled to Gill was great to see," signed off Kaif.

Delhi Capitals will next play the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium.