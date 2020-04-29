Cricket
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni made Chennai Super Kings a special team, says Dwayne Bravo

By
Bengaluru, April 29: Dwayne Bravo was not sure getting an IPL contract in 2011 primarily because of his international commitments. But the Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni drafted him into the side and since then the West Indian had developed into a gun T20 player and a reliable death over bowler for CSK.

And Bravo pinned Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming as reasons behind Chennai Super Kings being a consistent outfit in the IPL. The IPL 2020 is now being suspended indefinitely due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

MS, Fleming special: Bravo

"MS and Fleming, both have this relationship where they understand each other. They don't have outside interference at all. They don't judge players by their performance. You come there, you perform, you don't perform - they treat you the same. In other teams, if you don't perform, you feel pressure. With CSK, you don't feel that," Bravo said in Cricbuzz in Conversation anchored by Harsha Bhogle.

Dhoni makes CSK special

"MS always says the reason you guys are here is because we feel you're good enough to be here. Don't try to prove anything. We aren't asking you to do anything you aren't accustomed to doing. Shane Watson openly said if he was in another franchise he would've either been dropped or would've thought about retiring. I don't think you'll see a franchise like CSK again. A lot of credit for that has to go to Dhoni and Fleming," he said.

'Dhoni showed more faith than Windies'

Bravo also said Dhoni has shown more faith in him than West Indian selectors and the board. "It's strange. We're so different in so many ways. I've asked myself many times, why someone like MS has so much faith in me. My own board and selectors don't have the same faith. But Mahi respects my talent and the way I play the game. That means a lot to me because this is arguably the greatest captain in the world and he has so much faith. More often than not I deliver. That's what happens when you back someone 100 percent," said the Trinidadian.

Bravo the death over specialist

Bravo detailed how has been developed as a death over bowler at CSK at the behest of Dhoni. "He (Dhoni) allows me to do what I want. If it's really tight, he'll suggest something, but will go with what I want. And again, that goes with trust. He knows I'm good at what I'm doing. As long as I'm trying to execute to the best of my ability, he doesn't worry about results too much. His calmness rubs off on the rest of the team. He's never flustered, he never panics. I bowl a lot to MS in practice, so he knows my mental toughness, my thinking. So when I'm put in that position in a game, he trusts me enough on my own to deliver."

Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 13:36 [IST]
