IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians coach Shane Bond labels Jasprit Bumrah 'best T20 fast bowler in the world'

Mumbai Indians secured a spot in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after thrashing Delhi Capitals by 57 runs at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, where Bumrah, who is the Purple Cap holder, conceded just 14 runs from his four overs and picked up four wickets.

Sent into bat first, Mumbai Indians set a target of 201 with Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan scoring 51 and 55* respectively. Also, Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten knock of 37 runs off just 14 balls.

In response, Delhi Capitals got off to a very poor start as their top order - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane - were sent back to the dug out for a duck. In the end, they could only manage to score 143 runs.

Bumrah and Boult! The new B2 company is creating double trouble for opposition

Following Bumrah's heroics with the ball, former fast bowler Bond said it was a privelege to watch the Indian pacer bowl and called him the best T20 pacer in the world right now.

"Jasprit, it's a privilege to watch. The best T20 fast bowler in the world go about his work," Bond said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on Twitter.

Bond also praised Bumrah's bowling partner Trent Boult, who started the Capitals' demolition by claiming two wickets, but had to leave the field due to a groin injury in the 14th over of the match.

I don't worry about Purple Cap, but want Mumbai Indians win IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah

"I've loved working with Trent since 2012. We've seen him at his very best and I was very excited to have him in our team. Because I know what a devastating bowler he can be and he has done that through this tournament for us."

Boult, who dismissed Shaw and Rahane in the first over, is expected to be fit according to skipper Rohit Sharma.

"I've not seen him (Boult). But he seems okay. I don't think it's a big problem. Three-day rest and he should be back on the park," said Rohit at the post-match presentation.

Mumbai Indians will now meet the winner of Qualifier 2 in the final on Tuesday (November 10) in Dubai.