IPL 2020: Nine held in Kolkata for betting during KKR's match against Mumbai Indians

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Kolkata Police's detective department conducted raids in Hare Street, Park Street, Jadavpur and Salt Lake areas on Thursday (September 24) night and arrested nine persons, mostly in their mid-20s, for allegedly betting on the previous day's IPL high-voltage contest in which Mumbai Indians beat KKR by 49 runs.

Several documents, laptops, mobile phones, tablets and a vehicle have been seized from their possession, a senior Kolkata police officer said.

"The matter is being probed and we are trying to find out whether the accused persons are involved in any inter- state betting racket," the officer said.

The nine accused persons will be produced before a city court during the day, he added.The is the second time the cops are in action as a couple of days ago six people were held for a similar offence in Karnataka as well.

The cash-rich IPL Twenty20 tournament, which began on September 19, is being held behind closed at three venues in the UAE -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi -- due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The tournament will conclude on November 10.

