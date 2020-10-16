IPL 2020: Not surprised that 'self-motivated' Bumrah is one of the best fast bowlers, says Bond

Mumbai Indians have secured five wins in seven games and Bumrah, who didn't look at his best in the early stages of this season, has regained form and has taken 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.92 with 76 dot balls from 28 overs.

Bumrah, who is currently fifth in the Purple Cap race, has played an important role in his team's success as they sit pretty at second spot with 10 points, just two points behind table-toppers Delhi Capitals.

Coach Bond loves working with Bumrah, who has spent six years at the franchise now and also likes the pacer's willingness to improve.

"It's been really fun and I always loved working with Bumrah. Six years now. The thing I like about Jasprit is his willingness to want to improve. He has turned up the series, got another different ball," Bond said in a video posted on Mumbai Indians' Twitter.

Bond is also not surprised that the 'self-motivated' pacer is one of the best fast bowler in the world right now.

"When you are seeing it from a player, who is self-motivated, doing things in the background to make themselves better. Then there is no surprise to me that he's one of the best fast bowlers in the world," he added.

Mumbai Indians will look to get back on top of the IPL 2020 standings when they go up against Kolkata Knight Riders at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (October 16).