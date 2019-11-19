IPL 2020: Players Royal Challengers Bangalore may buy, auction strategy, purse available

1. Purse available

The Royal Challengers have a reasonable purse of Rs 27.90 crore going into the auction. It is one of the higher side amounts into the action and they will require that much considering the slots to be filled and some of the players they might be having in their mind.

2. Slots to be filled

The Royal Challengers have 12 slots to fill including 6 foreigners and they might be looking to fill a larger portion of it through the auction.

3. Auction strategy, players on RCB radar

They have a sizeable task of picking up 12 players and the top order might have a settled look with Parthiv, Kohli, Moeen and AB filling the positions. They have promising Devdutt Padikkal too in their ranks along with Shivam Dube, Gukeerat Mann etc and they will be looking for back-up options.

They might eye Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Sam Curran, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen etc in the foreign players category while Rahul Tripathi, Jaydev Unadkat, Jalaj Saxena, Pankaj Jaiswal too could be zeroed in on in the domestic players category.

4. Changes in team set up

Royal Challengers might be looking to go ahead under Virat Kohli with senior pros like Moeen, Parthiv and AB de Villiers holding key roles. They also might be looking for some heftier contributions from second rung players like Dube, Mann etc and the bowling spearheads will be Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar.