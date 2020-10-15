IPL 2020: Playing under Dhoni in RPS helped Sundar evolve as a cricketer

Having made his inroads into the Tamil Nadu set up in 2016/17 season, Sundar replaced injured Ravichandran Ashwin in the RPS side in the IPL 2017. He made his IPL debut on April 22, 2017.

The off-spinner following a good run of performances was also picked in the Indian team which toured Sri Lanka in December 2017 and made his debut for India in ODIs and T20Is.

Sundar, who was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 IPL Auction, said playing with former India captain MS Dhoni in the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant helped him a lot.

"The fact that I played in RPS under Mahi bhai helped me evolve as a cricketer and since then I have been learning and evolving as a bowler as well," Sundar said on the eve of RCB's match against Kings XI Punjab.

The lanky spinner has been very economical this season for RCB, taking five wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 4.90, which is the best so far in IPL 2020.

IPL 2020: RCB spinner Washington Sundar reveals the secret behind his success this season

Having already cemented his place in the national team's T20 set up, Sundar said he wants to "take one step at a time and learn as much as he can" to seal an ODI spot in the Indian team.

"Obviously, the dream is to play for India across formats. I have been working hard on my bowling, batting and fielding," he added.

Sundar also likes bowling in tandem with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and he says it will help the duo going forward in the tournament as the opposition will have to stick with a left-hand right-hand combination.

"The fact that I'm an off spinner and he is the opposite will definitely help us going forward and bowling in tandem in the right areas.

"Opponents would have to play with left right combinations throughout. If we keep doing what we did in Sharjah it's going to help us," he said.