IPL 2020: Ponting wants Delhi Capitals to pull things back

The loss to SRH was DC's third in a row as they slipped to third in IPL 2020 table.

At one stage DC were the table toppers.

"We've lost three games in a row, so we've to reset right now," Ponting told reporters.

Now with two tough matches to play -- against defending champions Mumbai Indians and the in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore -- the Australian legend said the task was cut out for the Shreyas Iyer-led DC.

"We play Mumbai Indians next and then Royal Challengers Bangalore. So we've very big and tough opponents coming up. And if we keep playing the way we're, we'll find it hard to win those games," he added.

At the Dubai International Stadium oon Tuesday (October 27) night, DC cut a sorry figure.

SRH posted an imposing 219 for two after being put into bat. In reply, DC were never in the hunt after losing the in-form Shikhar Dhawan early as they were bundled out for a paltry 131 with an over to spare.

DC bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada had a rare off day as his went wicketless for the first time in 25 matches with his four overs going for 54.

SRH scored 77 runs in the first six overs itself and Ponting was quick to admit that a comeback was difficult from that stage.

"They were 77 for none at the end of the powerplay and they played beautifully. As it has happened quite a few times in the tournament so far, when the teams have got on top of us, we've found it hard to drag it back. This was a great example of that," Ponting said.

The Australian World Cup-winner also justified DC management's decision to send Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer ahead of Rishabh Pant and Iyer.

"We thought if we lost an early wicket, we would've to match SRH in the powerplay and get to 65 or 70. Stoinis has been in sensational form so far, he was dying for an opportunity at the top-order. It was a bit of experimentation. It didn't come off."