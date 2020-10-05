IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia's witty response to Rupal Patel's ‘Crease par kaun tha?’ leaves netizens stumped

The Haryana cricketer smoked five sixes in an over and guided his team home in a high-scoring game. After struggling to put bat to ball earlier in the innings, Tewatia shifted gears as he struck five sixes in the 18th over off Sheldon Cottrell, four of them on the trot, to turn the match on its head when the Royals needed 51 runs from the last three overs to secure the highest successful run-chase in IPL of 224.

The 27-year-old was dismissed in the 19th over for 53 runs off 31 balls but had ensured his team came back from behind in the run chase.

Ever since his terrific batting exploits, Tewatia became a household name and has been hogging limelight that he rightly deserves. He was also gifted a Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey signed by RCB and India captain Virat Kohli, which was a fan moment for the all-rounder.

And now, he was seen engaging with another internet sensation, Rupal Patel in a fun and never-before-seen chat between the two.

In the video, the duo were seen exchanging quirky dialogues in their individual styles. The all-rounder successfully answered Rupal's latest burning question, 'Crease par kaun tha?' with LAY'S Kholo.

The video opens with a puzzled Rupal Patel asking, 'Kal jab match haath mein aa gya tha, aur main pataakhe laane gayi thi, last over, mein ball fast bowler ke paas thi..tab crease par kaun thaaaaa ?' Rahul Tewatia then leaves her stumped when he responds, 'Rupal Bane, Lay's kholo... 2 GB data free mil raha hai...online dekh lo na...', hinting that the answer to her questions lies in a pack of LAY'S, where she can avail upto 2GB of free mobile data and watch the result online.