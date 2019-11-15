Cricket
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals release 11 players: List of released, retained players, purse available for IPL auction

By
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals release 11 players

Bengaluru, November 15: Rajasthan Royals on Friday (November 15) released 11 players ahead of the IPL auction to be held on December 19 at Kolkata. The former IPL champions let go some of the big names like Ashton Turner, Jaydev Unadkat, Ish Sodhi, Stuart Binny, Oshane Thomas while retained others like Steve Smith and Sanju Samson.

They had also traded Ajinkya Rahane with Delhi Capitals earlier but they also retained 11 players.

1. Players released

Ashton Turner, Oshane Thomas, Shubman Ranjane, Prashant Chopra, Ish Sodhi, Aryman Birla, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone, S Midhun.

2. Why they were released

Ashton Turner had a rather miserable IPL 2019 while the likes Oshane, Ish Sohi, Liam Livingstone etc too did not have a consistent season. Stuart Binny, the all-rounder from Karnataka, too did not go through a good season and it was on expected they were released. Unadkat, once the costliest player in the IPL, too was released after a well below par season for the Royals.

3. Players retained

The core players like captain Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Sanju Samson, who made his entry back to into Indian T20I squad recently, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, who had a good season during IPL 2019, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron and Manan Vohra were retained by Royals management.

4. Purse available

Rajasthan had Rs 7.15 crore left in their purse after the IPL 2019 auction. The Royals have earned a little over Rs 18 crore via releasing 11 players and there is additional Rs 3 crore from the BCCI side. Now, they can spent Rs 28.9 crore in the IPL 2020 auction next month.

More RAJASTHAN ROYALS News

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 17:56 [IST]
