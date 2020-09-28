IPL 2020: RCB vs MI, Match 10 Updates: Padikkal, Finch get RCB's innings off to a steady start

Bengaluru, Sept. 28: The Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet defending champions Mumbai Indians in match number 10 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

The two teams will be heading into the match after contrasting results in their previous outings.

The Mumbai Indians overcame their opening day loss against the Chennai Super Kings, with a convincing 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. The Rohit Sharma-led team will hope to carry on their performance from the previous game to notch up another win against RCB.

While MI will head into the match on a positive note, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to overcome their previous defeat. The Virat Kohli-led side fell to a crushing 97 runs loss to the Kings XI Punjab and heading into their third game of the season, Kohli and co will look to get their campaign back on track.

Kohli and co will have to take a few tough calls for their match against the four time champions. Dale Steyn has been a pale shadow of his self and has conceded too many runs in the last two games. The RCB management could give Steyn and also Umesh Yadav, who has gone for plenty, a break and might bring Chris Morris, depending on his fitness level and Mohammad Siraj in their place.

Skipper Virat Kohli will also need to up his game after failing with the bat in the first two games.

Meanwhile the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians might not make any changes after their comfortble win in the previous game.

