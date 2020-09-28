IPL 2020: RCB vs MI, Match 10 Updates: Padikkal, Finch get RCB's innings off to a steady start

Bengaluru, Sept. 28: The Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet defending champions Mumbai Indians in match number 10 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.
The two teams will be heading into the match after contrasting results in their previous outings.
The Mumbai Indians overcame their opening day loss against the Chennai Super Kings, with a convincing 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. The Rohit Sharma-led team will hope to carry on their performance from the previous game to notch up another win against RCB.
While MI will head into the match on a positive note, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to overcome their previous defeat. The Virat Kohli-led side fell to a crushing 97 runs loss to the Kings XI Punjab and heading into their third game of the season, Kohli and co will look to get their campaign back on track.
Kohli and co will have to take a few tough calls for their match against the four time champions. Dale Steyn has been a pale shadow of his self and has conceded too many runs in the last two games. The RCB management could give Steyn and also Umesh Yadav, who has gone for plenty, a break and might bring Chris Morris, depending on his fitness level and Mohammad Siraj in their place.
Skipper Virat Kohli will also need to up his game after failing with the bat in the first two games.
Meanwhile the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians might not make any changes after their comfortble win in the previous game.
FOUR!! One bounce and its gone over the ropes. Finch is powering RCB's innings
SIXX!!! And there's the first maximum of the evening.
And it's up in the air but Krunal Pandya couldn't quite reach it as it lands in no man's land. 2 quick runs
FOUR!! Aaron Finch punches it over slip for a boundary
A groan and Finch goes down. But looks like he's okay. Just two runs so far from Pattinson's first over
Big shout but the umpire shakes his head. 8 off the first over
Couple of changes in both teams today
While Rohit opts to bowl, Kohli says he would have chosen to bat anyway.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
MI: Tiwary isn't fit. Ishan Kishan comes in
RCB: Zampa comes in for Josh, Steyn out and Udana comes in. Gurkeerat replaces Umesh
Yuzvendra hands a cap to Adam Zampa, while Isuru Udana also receives a cap. Five minutes to the toss
Last evenings record breaking match at Sharjah saw raining sixes. Another big scoring match on the card today?
15 minutes to go for the toss in Dubai. What will the captains opt for today?
Will Kohli & co overcome their previous loss and put up an all round effort against Rohit Sharma's men?
While, MI come into the match on the back of a 49-run win over KKR, RCB enter the match on the back of a 97-run thrashing at the hands of KXIP.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to clash against defending champions Mumbai Indians in match no. 10 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Stadium.
