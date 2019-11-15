Cricket
IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore release 12 players: List of released, retained players, purse for IPL auction

By
IPL 2020: RCB release 12 players
IPL 2020: RCB release 12 players

Bengaluru, November 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday (November 15) released 12 players ahead of the IPL auction to be held on December 19 at Kolkata. It indicates that RCB under a new set of coaching staff is eager to make a serious shuffle to their squad in their quest for their first IPL title.

The Bangalore franchise let go some of the big names like Dale Steyn, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim Southee etc while retained others like captain Virat Kohli etc as expected. Now, they will be eager to further fortify the team in the auction.

Akshdeep Nath, Colin de Grandhomme, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klassen, Himmat Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Marcus Stoinis, Milind Kumar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prayas Ray Barman, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim Southee.

Shimrom Hetmyer came to the RCB side with a lot of hype but failed to do any justice as he failed to play even one match-winning innings and it came as no surprise that the team let him go. However, Dale Steyn and Marcus Stoinis had couple of good efforts but injuries came in Steyn's way and the Aussie Stoinis might not be available for the entire length of the season.

The core players like captain Virat Kohli, leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, pacers Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, who appeared for India in the T20Is against Bangladesh, were retained by the outfit.

Royals Challegers had a meagre Rs 1.8 crore left in their purse after the IPL 2019 auction. The Royals have earned a little over Rs 23 crore via releasing 12 players and there is additional Rs 3 crore from the BCCI side. Now, they can spend Rs 27.9 crore in the IPL 2020 auction next month.

Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 18:33 [IST]
