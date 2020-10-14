IPL 2020: RR vs DC: Kagiso Rabada, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler look to achieve these milestones

The last time these two sides squared off in the IPL 2020, DC came out on top, beating the Steve Smith-led unit by 46 runs. While DC will be longing for an encore of that performance, RR will target to settle the scores and make the head-to-head 1-1 in this season.

DC, with 10 points to their name, are currently in the top half in the points table. Meanwhile, RR are on the seventh spot in the standings with six points against their name.

Here are a few milestones players would be looking to achieve in this game:

1. Kagiso Rabada:

The Delhi Capitals' premier pacer Kagiso Rabada needs 2 wickets to complete 50 IPL wickets. South Africa quick is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and he's is extending his lead in the wickets tally with every passing day.

With 17 wickets, he is currently the Purple Cap-holder in the ongoing season of the tournament. While he did not end up on a winning side in DC's last game, Rabada picked up two wickets and this time around, he will be looking to make amends and power his side to victory.

2. Shreyas Iyer:

Delhi Capitals' skipper and top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer requires 32 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs as captain and needs 74 runs to complete 2000 IPL runs.

Iyer has scored 245 runs in 7 matches at a strike rate of 138.42.

3. Steve Smith:

The Rajasthan Royals' skipper needs 44 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs as captain and is 79 runs away from completing 1000 IPL runs for RR. Smith hasn't had the best of the season so far with the bat but a win in their previous game must have boosted his morale and the Australian batsman would be aiming to lead his team from the front against Delhi.

4. Jos Buttler:

The Rajasthan Royals' opener needs 6 sixes to complete 50 IPL sixes for his franchise. The explosive England batsman has so far hit 9 maximums in this edition of the league. But he hasn't been as impactful with the bat for he has scored 146 runs in 6 games which is below his standards.