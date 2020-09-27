IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP: Gayle, Samson and Uthappa eye personal milestones

Last time a match was played at this venue, we witnessed record for sixes scored in a match equalled when Sanju Samson's Royals hammered seventeen maximums in their victory over Chennai Super Kings, who scored sixteen to make it a total of 33 sixes in a single match.

Of the 33 sixes, Samson scored nine of them and will hope to carry forward his form into today's match against KXIP. But, he will have more competiton this time from the opposition, who have the likes of IPL's all time six scorer Chris Gayle in their ranks.

However, it's still unclear if Gayle will play for KXIP against RR having missed out on the opening two games. KL Rahul-led Punjab come into this match on the back of a Super Over loss in their campaign opener against Delhi Capitals followed by a commanding victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

While their success over RCB was excellent, KXIP will go up against another in-form side in Royals, who defeated Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2020 opener.

Both teams will hope their batsmen clear the fence more often with some players chasing personal records in the IPL.

Here are the players who have a chance to reach personal milestone during RR vs KXIP:

Chris Gayle

While his starting spot is still in doubt, Gayle has a milestone in sight if he plays. The swashbuckling West Indian batsman has a chance to become the sixth player to score 4500 IPL runs and needs just 16 runs to achieve that feat, which will also make him the second overseas player after David Warner to reach the milestone.

Robin Uthappa

While it depends on his batting position, the former Karnataka opener Uthappa needs 84 runs to reach 4500 IPL runs. He also needs two or more maximums to enter the top 10 players for most sixes scored in the IPL. Like, we said earlier, it all depends on where and when he bats in this stocked batting line-up.

Sanju Samson

Confident after his 32 balls knock of 74, Samson, who scored nine maximums, needs just three more to reach 100 sixes in IPL.

Orange cap race for IPL 2020

The KXIP skipper needs twenty one runs to reclaim the lead in the Orange cap race, while his opening partner in the first two games, Agarwal, needs 59 runs to do the same. CSK batsman Faf du Plessis currently leads the list with 173 runs.

Purple cap race for IPL 2020

Although its pretty early to get a proper grip, four Kings XI Punjab bowlers - Mohammad Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin - have a chance to overtake current purple cap holder Kagiso Rabada (5 wickets). Also in the fray is, Royals spinner Rahul Tewatia.