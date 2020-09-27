IPL 2020: RR vs KXIP, Match 9 Updates: Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab set for a cracker of a contest

Bengaluru, Sept. 27: The Rajasthan Royals are set to play their second game of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

With Sanju Samson hitting out of the park for the Royals and KL Rahul dominating the show for the Punjab team, the Sunday clash promises to be a hard-hitting affair.

The Kings XI Punjab will head into their third match of the season on the back of a massive 97-run win over the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Punjab team had earlier lost their IPL opener against the Delhi Capitals. Their first match, which had headed to Super Over, had all the potions for a T20 thriller, riddled with controversy, thrill and excitement.

The Punjab team put their opening night disappointment aside, to bounce back with a crushing win over RCB. And heading into their third match, the KL Rahul led team will look to notch up another convincing win. Rahul will hope to carry on his explosive form from the previous match.

Meanwhile, the Royals got their season off to a winning start, notching a 16-run win over Chennai Super Kings. The Rajasthan team will look to put up another good show with the bat as they will hope to notch up their second win on the trot. The Royals have been given a further boost by the presence of England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who will be available for the match against Punjab.

With both teams coming into the match on the back of convincing wins, the contest promises to be a cracker.

The two sides have faced each other 19 times in the IPL, with Rajasthan holding a slight edge over Punjab. The Royals have won 10 matches, while Punjab have won 9 till now.

Here, MyKhel brings you the Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match updates: