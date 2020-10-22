IPL 2020: RR vs SRH: Ben Stokes takes a stunner as Jofra Archer dismisses David Warner again

Bowling the first over for Rajasthan Royals speedster bowled a pacy delivery moving slightly away from the southpaw and the batsman failed to judge the line and edged it. The ball travelled towards second slip and an alert Ben Stokes moved swiftly towards the ball and pouched it. It was yet another stunning catch from the England all-rounder and gave Sunrisers Hyderabad an early jolt.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

It was the first time since 2016 when Warner has been dismissed in the first over of IPL. Archer had dismissed Warner when these two teams met each other earlier in the tournament. It was the ninth occasion when Archer dismissed the Aussie in all formats.

Most dismissals of David Warner in all formats:

Stuart Broad - 15 wickets - 716 balls

R Ashwin - 13 wickets - 517 balls

Dale Steyn - 11 wickets - 463 balls

James Anderson - 11 wickets - 593 balls

Umesh Yadav - 11 wickets - 267 balls

Jofra Archer - 9 wickets - 109 balls

Later, Archer gave Hyderabad yet another blow when he clean bowled compatriot Jonny Bairstow for 10 in the next over. The inswinging yorker from the pacer was delivered at a speed of 149 kmph. The speedster removed both the Sunrisers openers in quick succession and pushed the opposition on the back foot.

Royals posted a total of 154/6 in the match after being invited to bat first. No Royals' batsman managed to convert the start into a big knock.