IPL 2020: RR vs SRH, Match 40 updates: Rajasthan Royals lose Uthappa early

Bengaluru, Oct. 22: The Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in a must-win clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Match number 40 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see both teams playing for survival as a win is important to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The David Warner-led side are currently placed at the second last place in the eight team table with just six points from nine games. Meanwhile the Steve Smith-led Royals are placed just above the Royals with eight points from ten matches.

While the Sunrisers head into the match on the back of three back-to-back defeats, Rajasthan will be hoping to notch up a second win on the trot after defeating Chennai Super Kings in their previous game.

SRH will need to overcome their Super Over loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game.

The inexperienced young guns of both the Royals and the Sunrisers would like to put their hands up in testing times when both teams will square off in a must-win tie.

In the head-to-head count, David Warner’s Sunrisers and Steve Smith’s Royals are both evenly poised. The two sides have faced each other twelve times, where both sides have won six games each. Though SRH have won three out of their last five encounters, the Royals will have the advantage, as they have won the last two matches ahead of their game in Dubai on Thursday.

