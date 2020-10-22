Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: RR vs SRH, Match 40 updates: Rajasthan Royals lose Uthappa early

By

IPL 2020: RR vs SRH, Match 40 updates: Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad face off in must-win clash

Bengaluru, Oct. 22: The Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in a must-win clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Match number 40 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see both teams playing for survival as a win is important to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The David Warner-led side are currently placed at the second last place in the eight team table with just six points from nine games. Meanwhile the Steve Smith-led Royals are placed just above the Royals with eight points from ten matches.

While the Sunrisers head into the match on the back of three back-to-back defeats, Rajasthan will be hoping to notch up a second win on the trot after defeating Chennai Super Kings in their previous game.

SRH will need to overcome their Super Over loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game.

The inexperienced young guns of both the Royals and the Sunrisers would like to put their hands up in testing times when both teams will square off in a must-win tie.

In the head-to-head count, David Warner’s Sunrisers and Steve Smith’s Royals are both evenly poised. The two sides have faced each other twelve times, where both sides have won six games each. Though SRH have won three out of their last five encounters, the Royals will have the advantage, as they have won the last two matches ahead of their game in Dubai on Thursday.

Here, mykhel brings you the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match updates:

Auto Refresh Feeds
08:05 pm

6 comes off Natarajan's over. Rashid Khan into the attack now. A wicket on the cards for Rashid?

08:01 pm

Natarajan into the attack now

08:00 pm

Rajasthan Royals put up 47 for 1 in the powerplay

07:55 pm

Warner brings Vijay Shankar into the attack in the last over of the powerplay

07:53 pm

Back-to-back fours from Samson as he steadies the Royals ship after losing Uthappa

07:49 pm

Sanju Samson the new batsman in

07:46 pm

OUT!! Direct hit from Jason Holder as Robin Uthappa goes for 19 off 13

07:45 pm

Back-to-back Fours to begin Holders second over and Ben Stokes is getting into the groove now

07:44 pm

FOUR more to end the over. Good over for the Royals as Sandeep Sharma leaks 13 runs

07:41 pm

SIX! Uthappa off to a strong start here as he hits Sandeep Sharma for a maximum, sending it over square leg

07:38 pm

FOUR! And there's the first boundary of the match. Uthappa finds the gap between mid-off and extra cover as he puts away the last ball of the over for a boundary

07:36 pm

Good start from SRH as three runs come off the first over. Jason Holder into the attack

07:31 pm

Sandeep Sharma in with the new ball. Quick single to get underway

07:28 pm

And the game is set to get underway. Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa set to open for the Royals

07:24 pm

Steve Smith named an unchanged playing XI

07:23 pm

In a must-win game, the Sunrisers will be missing the services of Kane Williamson who is out injured. Jason Holder will replace the injured Williamson. Another change in the side will see Shahbaz Nadeem come in for Basil Thampi.

07:01 pm

Kane Williamson isn't fit and will not be available for SRH

07:00 pm

Heads is the call from Smith. SRH win the toss and David Warner opts to bowl first

07:00 pm

The two captains are in the centre and its time for the toss

06:56 pm

No Archer for the Royals tonight?

06:47 pm

15 minutes to go for the toss

06:44 pm

Can the Royals follow up their win over CSK, with a second win here against SRH?

06:09 pm

A must-win tie for both sides tonight

05:56 pm

In match number 40 of the Indian Premier League, the Rajasthan Royals are set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 40 October 22 2020, 07:30 PM
Rajasthan
Hyderabad
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, October 22, 2020, 17:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More