IPL 2020: RR vs SRH, Match 40 updates: Rajasthan Royals lose Uthappa early

Bengaluru, Oct. 22: The Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in a must-win clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.
Match number 40 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see both teams playing for survival as a win is important to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The David Warner-led side are currently placed at the second last place in the eight team table with just six points from nine games. Meanwhile the Steve Smith-led Royals are placed just above the Royals with eight points from ten matches.
While the Sunrisers head into the match on the back of three back-to-back defeats, Rajasthan will be hoping to notch up a second win on the trot after defeating Chennai Super Kings in their previous game.
SRH will need to overcome their Super Over loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game.
The inexperienced young guns of both the Royals and the Sunrisers would like to put their hands up in testing times when both teams will square off in a must-win tie.
In the head-to-head count, David Warner’s Sunrisers and Steve Smith’s Royals are both evenly poised. The two sides have faced each other twelve times, where both sides have won six games each. Though SRH have won three out of their last five encounters, the Royals will have the advantage, as they have won the last two matches ahead of their game in Dubai on Thursday.
Here, mykhel brings you the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match updates:
6 comes off Natarajan's over. Rashid Khan into the attack now. A wicket on the cards for Rashid?
Natarajan into the attack now
Rajasthan Royals put up 47 for 1 in the powerplay
Warner brings Vijay Shankar into the attack in the last over of the powerplay
Back-to-back fours from Samson as he steadies the Royals ship after losing Uthappa
Sanju Samson the new batsman in
OUT!! Direct hit from Jason Holder as Robin Uthappa goes for 19 off 13
Back-to-back Fours to begin Holders second over and Ben Stokes is getting into the groove now
FOUR more to end the over. Good over for the Royals as Sandeep Sharma leaks 13 runs
SIX! Uthappa off to a strong start here as he hits Sandeep Sharma for a maximum, sending it over square leg
FOUR! And there's the first boundary of the match. Uthappa finds the gap between mid-off and extra cover as he puts away the last ball of the over for a boundary
Good start from SRH as three runs come off the first over. Jason Holder into the attack
Sandeep Sharma in with the new ball. Quick single to get underway
And the game is set to get underway. Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa set to open for the Royals
Steve Smith named an unchanged playing XI
Let's get that W! 👊#RRvSRH | #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2020 | @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/CGRhLwhIhu— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 22, 2020
In a must-win game, the Sunrisers will be missing the services of Kane Williamson who is out injured. Jason Holder will replace the injured Williamson. Another change in the side will see Shahbaz Nadeem come in for Basil Thampi.
Our lineup for #RRvSRH 📜#OrangeArmy #KeepRising #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/tajJ0YhPTc— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 22, 2020
Kane Williamson isn't fit and will not be available for SRH
Heads is the call from Smith. SRH win the toss and David Warner opts to bowl first
The two captains are in the centre and its time for the toss
No Archer for the Royals tonight?
Can’t see Jofra on the field thus far. What’s happening, @rajasthanroyals?? https://t.co/L7z8dPQJy3— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 22, 2020
15 minutes to go for the toss
👍, @rashidkhan_19!#RRvSRH #OrangeArmy #KeepRising #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/LfGcseM5Um— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 22, 2020
Can the Royals follow up their win over CSK, with a second win here against SRH?
👋 @SunRisers, we're coming. 💪#RRvSRH | #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/jrX6ThwwAu— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 22, 2020
A must-win tie for both sides tonight
It's #RR vs #SRH in Match 40 of #Dream11IPL.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 22, 2020
Who are you rooting for?#RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/zuH9D78DUX
In match number 40 of the Indian Premier League, the Rajasthan Royals are set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.