IPL 2020: Sam Billings all praise for Sam Curran

Curran, who usually drops down the order was surprisingly promoted to open the innings in CSK's 20-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (October 13) night.

Curran justified his promotion up the order with a brisk 31 off 21 balls and later returned with the ball to dismiss SRH captain and opener David Warner.

The Dwayne Bravo hand in Sam Curran promotion as Chennai Super Kings opener

"Sam (Curran) is a special talent and every single time he plays in any game he makes things happen. That is the kind of craze associated with him," Billings told a virtual press conference in Dubai during the Abu Dhabi T10 League Media Day.

Billings was part of the CSK franchise for two seasons before he was released last year. He had two stints with Delhi Capitals as well.

But this season, he opted out of IPL auction and decided to stay away from all forms of franchise cricket to concentrate more on his County stint with Kent.

On a personal level, I have chosen to pull out of any franchise cricket this winter as well to focus/freshen up for a big year with @KentCricket . Very fortunate to have played all over the last few years & a break from the game to refresh I feel is the best decision 👍🏼 (2/2) — Sam Billings (@sambillings) December 13, 2019

He played for England in the recent bilateral One-day International series against Australia at home just ahead of IPL 2020 where Curran was also part of the side.

Curran's versatility is something which catches the eye of all as he proved in Dubal last night where he opened the batting as well bowling.

Billings believes that will come in handy in modern times where multi-tasking has become the new norm, especially in the shorter formats of the game.

"He offers both with the bat and ball and this trait is amazing. He's very a modern-day player," Billings added.

"I don't wanna jinx it though," Billings said in a lighter vein.

With three wins from eight games, CSK are languishing sixth in the IPL 2020 table and all the remaining games will be crucial for the three-time champions to make it to the play-offs.

Billings however said that it was too early to write of CSK, as he believes they have it in them to bounce back

"We'll see. It's still half-way point of the tournament. Never write Chennai off. I think everyone knows not to do that. Just as yet," he concluded.