IPL 2020: Sam Curran-Imran Tahir record highest 9th wicket partnership in IPL history after CSK batting collapse

MS Dhoni's Super Kings had a nightmarish start in the match against the defending champions after Mumbai Indians' stand-in captain Kieron Pollard invited Dhoni's men to bat first.

Having included young guns Ruturaj Gaikwad and N Jagadeesan in their playing eleven, CSK had a terrible start when Gaikwad fell in the first over. Jasprit Bumrah gave CSK double jolts in the next over when he dismissed Ambati Rayudu and Jagadeesan off consecutive deliveries and left CSK in the lurch.

CSK lost two more wickets inside powerplay and recorded their worst ever numbers in the powerplay. It was the first instance when Dhoni's men for the first time in IPL history lost five wickets inside the powerplay.

Later, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhoni, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur were also dismissed cheaply. But England all-rounder Sam Curran waged a lone battle against Mumbai Indians' bowlers even as wickets kept falling at the other end.

The southpaw - who has been performing consistently for CSK - showed why skipper Dhoni rates him highly. The young England cricketer batsman played some brilliant shots in his innings and ensured CSK cross the triple-figure mark at the end of the innings.

Sam Curran scored 52 off 47 deliveries and he smashed four boundaries and a couple of sixes in his knock. Curran also forged a brilliant partnership with spinner Imran Tahir. Together the duo added 43 runs for the ninth wicket and it turned out to be the highest 9th wicket partnership in IPL history.

Interestingly, the highest 9th wicket partnership in IPL were 41 runs by Chennai on two occasions in the past. Both of those came against Mumbai Indians. In 2013, Dhoni stitched a partnership of 41 runs with R Ashwin. Later in 2018 Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir were included in a partnership of 41 runs.