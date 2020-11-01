IPL 2020: Sandeep Sharma praises Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate T Natarajan

Natarajan played a big role in helping his team restrict RCB to just 120 as he gave away just 11 runs from his four overs and claimed one wicket. In response, SRH easily chased down the target with five wickets in hand and 35 balls to spare.

After the match, Sandeep was full praise for his teammate, with whom he has been playing along with for 4-5 years.

"I have been playing with him for the last 4-5 years, he was with me in Kings XI Punjab. This year he is totally different bowler. He has worked so hard on his variations, especially yorkers," Sharma said during the post-match press conference.

Sandeep, who also played his role in the powerplay by claiming two important wickets, also said that Natartajan's ability to bowl yorkers consistently is a treat to watch.

"I was talking to him in the lockdown, he was practicing only yorkers in his own ground. The way he is executing, it is a treat to watch. It is very important for us to have someone like him. He is an integral part of SRH's bowling attack," he added.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the tournament on October 5 due to an injury and Sharma said it was a big setback for the team and it led to players taking "extra responsibility".

"When we lost Bhuvneshwar Kumar, it was a big setback for us. No one can take his place, he is one of the best in the business. After that, we spoke that we need to take extra responsibility. We have been working hard in the nets and we are able to execute on the field," he said.

After their win on Saturday (October 31), SRH moved to the fourth position with 12 points and Sharma, who ended with figures of 2 for 20 in his four overs, said they are going to take the next match as a "do or die" game.

"When we spoke that we have to go and just express ourselves. We have nothing to lose and with the same attitude, we are going to go in the next game. It is just like do or die game for us," Sharma said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will conclude their league campaign and hope to seal a play-off place when they take on Mumbai Indians on Tuesday (November 3).