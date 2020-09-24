IPL 2020: Sara Tendulkar reacts to Shubman Gill’s fielding effort

And last youngster Shubman Gill got the chance to open the innings for the Knights. But Gill, the emerging player of the 2019 edition, failed to give KKR the start they needed, as he was dismissed for just 7 off 11.

Though on the field the Knight Riders had an off day, Gill caught someone’s attention with his fielding skills. There have been a lot of rumours doing the rounds about Gill dating legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar. And adding fuel to fire, Sara, shared a picture of Gill’s superb fielding effort during their game against MI. Though Sara didn’t write anything, she added the heart reaction to the image and shared it as her story on the social media site.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya had also commented on the duo when he had commented on a previous post by Sara. And Sara’s post after the KKR match is sure to send the internet into a frenzy and fans will now speculate the duo’s relationship further.

The ongoing edition in the UAE will be important for Gill, as he attempts to seal a place in the Indian team. Sara on the other hand has completed her degree in medicine from London.