IPL 2020: Spinners revel in slow Sharjah pitch

In Match 28 of the IPL 2020, the Royal Challengers Bangalore duo -- Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal -- were at their miserly best as they restricted Kolkaka Knight Riders to 112 for nine while while defending a total of 194.

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium, known for its flat wicket and short square bounadries, was batsman's paradise initially with even a total of 200 plus being not safe as Rajasthan Royals proved when they made the highest run case in IPL history during te match against Kings XI Punjab.

IPL 2020: Sharjah continues to be batsmen's paradise with run-fest

But as the tournament has progressed , the wickets have slowed down, much to the help of the bowlers, especially the tweakers.

Even in the previous match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, it was the slow nature of the pitch that helped the forme eke out a 46-run, a fact acknowledged by losing skipper Steve Smith.

"I think the wicket did slow down a bit, probably it was not that good as it was in our first two games," said Smith.

IPL 2020: Harshal Patel credits slow Sharjah pitch for the win

His views were echoed by Delhi Capitals' seamer Harshal Patel.

"The ball was definitely stopping, this Sharjah wicket was considerably different from the earlier ones," Patel said in the post match press conference.

The trend continued on Monday with the impressive Sundar taking 2-20 from his four overs as all the six RCB bowlers took at least one wicket apiece and Yuzvendra Chahal finished with outstanding figures of 1-12 from the 24 deliveries he sent down.

IPL 2020: Sundar enjoys bowling with Chahal

Sundar, who has revealed the joy bowling in tandem with Chahal was exceptional and opener Devdutt Padikkal emphasised the role spinners have played in the team's win.

"It has been important for us that our spinners take wickets at crucial times. It isn't just that they're controlling the runs, they've been taking wickets at crucial situations. Washington (Sundar) has been on point, the way he has been bowling in the powerplay, that has been amazing," Padikkal told Aaron Finch in a video posted on iplt20.com.